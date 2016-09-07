Bender: Pipeline protest has us on Major Super High Alert

UNDERGROUND BUNKER, McIntosh County, N.D. – Greetings from McIntosh County, where we are are fearfully clinging to our guns and religion.

With a Native American protest a mere 158 miles away, we are on Major Super High Alert, as declared by Gov. George Armstrong Dalrymple.

If we were still on the Homeland Security color code system, it would be Trump Orange. Or maybe, Baboon Butt Red. The point is, this is a major crisis.

Thousands of Native Americans and Leonardo DiCaprio have amassed on the shore of the Missouri River to protest a pipeline being built by Texas oil barons to transport oil pumped by other other Texas oil barons.

You would think this would be an upgrade, because instead of exploding oil trains, we could have exploding pipelines. Progress! But no, here come the nattering nabobs of negativism.

Some of these pessimists complain this pipeline will eventually leak. First, they complained about exploding oil trains and now they are complaining about leaks -- like the one in South Dakota in April, or the 865,000 gallons Tesoro spilled in 2013, near Tioga.

But I'm an optimist. Some people see a leak. I see free oil.

Oh so safe

Practice makes perfect and supporters say this 30-inch pipeline will be so safe you won't believe it. It will be the safest pipeline in the world. They build the best pipelines. Believe me. It will be so safe, you're going to get tired of how safe it is. It will be so safe, they should put a daycare in it.

Originally, they were going to run the pipeline under the river, north of Bismarck. When the One Percenters there learned just how safe this pipeline was going to be, they thought, “There is no way we should keep all this safety to ourselves.”

It was moved south, close to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, so the Sioux tribe could be safe.

For a while, officials thought the throngs were there to admire the awesomeness of Texas technology. Eventually, they figured out from the signs—“We Are Here To Protest” -- that the crowd didn't actually support the pipeline.

State of Arousal

Republicans in Bismarck, having never experienced actual dissent, got so worked up, Dalrymple declared a State of Arousal. Fortuitously, the statement was amended to “State of Emergency” by the North Dakota Department of Nomenclature before it was released.

For the record, the Homeland Security Warning color for an actual State of Arousal would have been a soft pink. Maybe mauve. And the sirens would play Marvin Gaye songs.

It was an impressive effort by the NDDN, whose budget was slashed in the last legislative session, in order to feed the starving children of oil barons.

The NDDN's punctuation department alone was was cut in half.

Without commas, the Legislature still isn't sure if the budget deficit is 300 dollars, or $300 trillion. When commas are funded again in the next session, we will know whether nursing home residents will be sleeping in tents, under bridges or just humanely euthanized.

Back in the bunker

Meanwhile, back in the bunker, we hear things are somewhat under control, thanks to members of the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The troopers haven't been called into action this quickly since someone tried to say a Muslim prayer in the legislative chambers.

Even though the Highway Patrol has blocked the road to the casino, it hasn't stopped the rampant gambling. Bookies are taking odds on how soon the pipeline will leak. Leonardo DiCaprio has 500 bucks on next Tuesday.

Despite the relative calm, Rep. Kevin Cramer, who these days moonlights as Trump's pool boy, wrote a letter to Dalrymple to let him know it would be just dandy if they brought in the National Guard, or called in a drone strike. Fightin' Kev, they call him in Congress.

This protest has a lot of people fired up. On conservative talk shows and on social media, we heard from upset People Who Are Not Racists Just Because They Support Donald Trump. These are the same people who tell African-Americans and Hispanics they should go back where they came from. In this case, they were struggling en masse with messaging.

And at Willie’s

Even around here, in an informal poll at Willie's Service, the sentiment was strongly in favor of the pipeline. Until I told them our rural water comes from an inlet near the pipeline. After that, sentiments were still in favor of the pipeline, but only because the guys gathered at Willie's mostly drink beer, anyway.

As for me, I am hunkered down, watching Alex Jones on YouTube. I have enough batteries to keep my radio going a few months if we lose power. I've got my AR-15, a case of Cheetos, and a bathtub full of Missouri River water.

Before I go to sleep each night on my Army surplus cot, I pray to the Great Spirit, as well as Neptune, Esther Williams, Aquaman, Poseidon and Ryan Lochte.

Because if that thing leaks, it's going to suck.