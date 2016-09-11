An alternative to the 'hammer' in ND fight against addiction

For too long, North Dakota's response to addiction issues has been dictated by psychologist Abraham Maslow's "Law of the Instrument."

"Give a small boy a hammer, and he will find that everything he encounters needs pounding," Maslow wrote in 1964. You've probably heard that saying expressed this way: When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.

One consistent refrain we've heard amid the debates over our state's burgeoning incarceration rates and struggles with substance abuse is that getting people the addiction treatment they need is hard. People who need help the most can't afford it a lot of the time. Those people are forced to seek care through the state's regional human service centers, which often have long waiting lists for care.

In the criminal justice system, our state's judges have said they've resorted to using prison sentences as a way to open the door to treatment because it's the only tool available to them.

Thus the nails get hammered.

But now there is a new tool in the toolbelt, albeit one with some limits.

During their 2015 session, state lawmakers provided $750,000 in funding for an addiction treatment voucher program. Under the program, qualifying residents would be able to take a state voucher to the addiction treatment center of their choice. The program started in June of this year, and so far it's a ray of sunshine amid gloomy headlines about growing problems with addiction to opiates and other substances.

The start has been small so far. Only two providers have been approved to accept the vouchers—Heartview Foundation in Bismarck and Sharehouse in Fargo, reported Forum News Service's Archie Ingersoll last week—with a third Grand Forks-based provider pending approval.

Also, the original funding level has been slashed amid the state's efforts to deal with falling post-oil boom revenues. The original $750,000 for June 2016 through June 2017 has been cut in half to $375,000.

Still, it's a start, and this program could pay big dividends. Particularly if lawmakers ensure that the administrative costs for participating providers are kept low and that voucher levels are adequate to ensure quality treatment.

For one, it gives those who cannot afford addiction treatment on their own a path to high-quality care. For another, it gives those seeking treatment some control over their path to sobriety. Rather than getting ram-rodded through some one-size-fits-all state program, the vouchers provide an opportunity for choosing a program that's the best fit.

Sure, there aren't a lot of choices now, but if lawmakers remain committed to the program the roster of choices available should grow.

The payoff for taxpayers—who are, after all, footing the bill for the vouchers—will hopefully be reduced strain on our courts, law enforcement agencies, and prisons.

If we can keep people out of jail, if we can get them help and return them to the ranks of productive and law-abiding citizens, then it's a win for all involved.

We'll still have the hammer, to be sure. Prison will still be the right place for some. But with another tool available, it won't have to be the place for all.