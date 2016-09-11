I'm a flag guy, but singing our anthem, not so much

I'm an American flag guy. I also enjoy hearing "The Star-Spangled Banner." I've presented history programs about its fascinating origin from the pen of Francis Scott Key.

Those subjects are in the news right now because a San Francisco 49ers player has offended some Americans by not standing during the national anthem.

He's protesting racial injustice in America by his shunning of the traditional stadium ritual and has defended his actions by saying he does not hate America as his critics have suggested.

Multiple groups of folks who appear offended evidently don't agree with the player's constitutional right to protest in that way. I don't know if the offended fans are people who actually sing "The Star Spangled Banner" while attending games.

I think chances are slim that most of them join in song. I like the national anthem and I've been known to carry a tune, but after my first armpit hair and voice change during my Boy Scout years, I've never been able to successfully sing it out loud in its current popular key.

Uncomfortable muteness

I've also forgotten how to tie bowline and sheepshank knots since those scouting days, but I think that has more to do with memory than puberty.

I'm not alone in my uncomfortable muteness at a game during the invitation to "join in the singing of our national anthem." As anyone who has ever visited a stadium can easily attest, not many voices are actually raised in song.

If they also asked us to tie bowlines, I'd really be embarrassed.

At Bison games in the Fargodome I believe the talented and golden-throated Dan Michaels asks us to join in but I can't recall ever hearing his voice over the sound system actually singing.

Raise the banner

My Boy Scouts of America days and my father instilled my lifelong appreciation of our flag. Dad flew it every day of his life and it still flies over mom's house.

My flag is flying outside on its staff as I write. My 3-year-old grandson visits five days a week and each morning goes out with me to raise the Stars and Stripes.

Seven homes on our long boulevard of 48 houses fly their flags regularly. It's a minority group of color I belong to: red, white and blue nerds.

We have my grandfather's, father's and father-in-law's military funeral flags on display in the house representing World War I, World War II, U.S. Army, Marines and Navy, respectively.

The flags are presented to special Americans who earned the honor: American military veterans.

That means John McCain will receive one at his funeral and Donald Trump won't.

Old glory old man

Our American flag has varied symbolism for each of us. It's peculiar that the national anthem is played more often in the workplace of athletes than any other job site in the USA.

We've somehow managed as a country to pretty much limit a public Pledge of Allegiance to elementary and middle schools and a few civic events.

I'm not comfortable with the football player's protest tactic with the American anthem but I accept it as his/our American right. The Boy Scout in me still won't let me defile the flag or even let it touch the ground. I don't even like country/

rock singers or bikers wearing American flag scarves on their head. I'm an Old Glory old man, I guess.

And honestly, I'm somewhat chilled by our incredible Olympic team members draping the actual flag over themselves after well-earned victories. The gesture rubs me the wrong way even though the intent is pure. I'm afraid I've become a cranky flag-flying fuss budget.

Cut it out!

However, in a sports stadium my star-spangled banner nerdiness is actually offended when a football crowd ends the anthem's verse by replacing "the free" by sing-shouting "...o'er the land of the Sioux, or Bison." I hate it. (My collegiate prejudice expects it from UND but certainly not from NDSU).

I'm probably in the prissy flag/anthem minority on that one as well. But, come on, cut it out people!

Well, I've run it up the flagpole and have no idea who is going to salute it. I recognize that I should probably quit tying myself in knots on these minor symbolic American practices and worry about more important things.

I think I'll read the newspaper and later this afternoon practice crafting a sheepshank. I will, however, be flying my flag.