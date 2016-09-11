Context matters in campaign reporting by false equivalency

If I said that FDR and Mussolini both were bad leaders because more than 400,000 U.S. citizens and 400,000 Italian citizens died during World War II, you might suggest I look at a history book. In context, the two leaders are poles apart.

Context matters. It should not be discounted or replaced by false equivalency. Unfortunately, news stories in the lead up to the presidential election too often have lacked context and focused on absurd comparisons of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. What the public sees and hears could be called journalistic "groupthink." By framing articles as "a plague on both their houses," reporters turn off the electorate without providing substantive information.

The problem has become particularly obvious in recent weeks over Hillary Clinton's highly investigated use of a private email server while she was secretary of state. She was deemed "careless," and she has apologized many times. Of course, former Secretary of State Colin Powell also used personal email. Context is that Powell preserved no emails from his personal account. Not one. Was he castigated or investigated? (Infamously, Bush White House official Karl Rove also deleted 22 million emails from a private server in the White House.)

We now are told that protocol was tougher by the time Clinton was at the State Department; however, as a Washington Post article put it, "Department officials never directly told Mrs. Clinton or Mr. Powell that they needed to end their use of personal email ..."

That is context, and context is about more than Clinton. Are reporters digging into the larger picture of executive branch communications? Did high-level employees have trouble with the devices provided them and use personal devices for efficiency? How about other government agencies? Who lost emails?

The inspector general's report from last spring said specifically that there was "lack of compliance ... across the government" for printing and filing emails. The report also said, "Longstanding systemic weaknesses related to electronic records and communications have existed within the Office of the Secretary that go well beyond the tenure of any one Secretary of State."

In context the email fuss says a whole lot more about bureaucracies trying to catch up with technology than it does about Clinton.

When the Clinton Foundation is in the news, news articles say, "Questions were raised." They don't add, "Answers were given." There's no evidence of "pay for play" or favors granted to foundation donors while Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State." Context would be that the foundation's work is lauded, with Charity Watch giving it an "A" rating and GuideStar giving it a platinum rating. Context would include contrasting it to Trump's foundation, which actually did "pay to play" and was fined by the IRS for making an illegal $25,000 campaign contribution to a group linked to Florida's attorney general, who was about to investigate Trump University. (She chose not to investigate.)

That's blatant. So why is it that Sept. 1-4, nationally there were (maybe) 25 news stories identified about the Trump Foundation, which committed a crime, and almost 700 questioning the Clinton Foundation, which didn't?

When it comes to Hillary Clinton, the press is in the habit of equating speculation with condemnation. Yes, reporting on Clinton's record is appropriate, but the degree to which negative reports are cycled and recycled is nuts.

Everything about Clinton is out there while Trump hasn't even released his tax returns. He bans reporters, refuses to answer questions, lies openly, and is crude. What will happen to this country under her leadership vs his is as different as night and day. Differentiating them is crucial.