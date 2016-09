President Barack Obama greets Gov. Jack Dalrymple and other North Dakota leaders on June 14, 2014, at Bismarck Airport. The president and First Lady Michelle Obama, center, arrived on Air Force One with Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D. Katherine Lymn/Forum News Service

Despite billions of dollars worth of investment in infrastructure which impacts thousands upon thousands of jobs and the economies of several states, President Obama brought the whole thing to a halt with a flick of his executive pen.