When I first read that the Fargo Park District wants its own police department my reaction was…

So today I had on Park District director (and former Fargo Police Department officer) Joel Vettel to discuss the proposal. You can listen to the full audio of our interview below.

What Vettel told me is that the Park District has, much like the greater Fargo community, been growing at a rapid pace. As such, they have a lot of security needs. People want the parks to be safe. Thus, the Park District has need for a security coordinator to do things like consolidate video monitoring, establish uniform security policies, and serve as a liaison to law enforcement.

You can read the full blog post and listen to the full interview by clicking here.