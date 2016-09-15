Search
    Port: Current Dakota Access Pipeline route has 33 fewer water crossings

    By Rob Port Today at 12:55 p.m.

    Back in mid-August reporter Amy Dalrymple wrote that the Dakota Access Pipeline had at one time considered a route which would have crossed the Missouri River upstream from Bismarck.

    This has since become a frequent talking point for the protesters trying to block the pipeline. They argue that the pipeline company moved the route because they didn’t want to risk a mostly white community’s water but were ok with risking a Native American community’s water.

