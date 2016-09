Doug Burgum, winner of the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday, holds a press conference with running mate Brent Sanford on Wednesday, June 15, 2016, at the Radisson Hotel in downtown Fargo. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

Doug Burgum, the multi-millionaire businessman from Fargo who is the Republican candidate for Governor of North Dakota, says the Obama administration blocking the Dakota Access pipeline could have economic implications far beyond the energy industry.