My good friend Dean Mitchell at DFM Research sent me some polling data for the presidential race in North Dakota today.

I’ve commissioned a poll from DFM in the past, and he’s conducted research for the North Dakota Democratic Party, Senator Heidi Heitkamp’s 2012 campaign, and other clients in the state. Mitchell and his firm have a good track record for accuracy here.

The results are pretty interesting. Not surprisingly Trump is winning the state by a strong margin over Clinton, but only with a plurality. That is surprising because North Dakota is a deeply Republican state, with a typically strong partisan bias, which has voted for the Republican presidential candidate since LBJ.

That Trump isn’t over 50 percent, with 48 days left until election day, tells me that he’s weak in the state. Not so weak that he’ll lose, of course. I think North Dakota will go to Trump easily, but still. These numbers seem soft.

Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson is at 8 percent, while Green Party candidate Jill Stein (who is facing charges related to vandalism at the Dakota Access Pipeline protest in the south central part of the state) is at 1 percent. There were 16 percent of poll respondents who were undecided.

You can read the full blog post by clicking here.