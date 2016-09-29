There is no question that refugee resettlement in North Dakota, particularly in the Fargo area, is something of a burden for local taxpayers. Whether it’s the additional services needed for students with language barriers in our schools or the fact that refugees use a disproportionate amount of social services , there is a cost.

There is, after all, no such thing as a free lunch.

A desire to examine this cost, to understand what refugee resettlement means fiscally for local taxpayers, is perfectly appropriate. I applaud Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn for getting that ball rolling, even though it has prompted a typically myopic response from those who seem to think that any questioning of refugee resettlement is tantamount to xenophobia.

