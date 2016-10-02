Shaw: The pain of 1986 lingers

-- It's time for the baseball playoffs. I'm one of those guys who is passionate about his favorite sports teams, and 30 years ago this month I was heartbroken like never before. I'm a diehard Boston Red Sox fan, and my beloved Sox were in the World Series. They hadn't won one since 1918 when Babe Ruth was the star pitcher.

In 1986, my Sox had a great chance to win the Series. We were up three games to two. I settled in to watch the sixth game on television with David, my little brother, from the Big Brother/Big Sister Program. To my pleasant surprise, the Sox scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning to go ahead 5-3. For the first time in my life, I was going to see a Red Sox championship.

In the bottom of the 10th, the first two New York Mets batters flied out. So the Sox were up two runs with two outs and nobody on base. They couldn't possibly lose now. I was ready to yell and scream to celebrate the victory. Mets first baseman Keith Hernandez went into the clubhouse and took off his uniform. The scoreboard flashed the message, "Congratulations Boston Red Sox, 1986 World Series Champions." The championship trophy was taken to the Red Sox clubhouse for the imminent presentation.

Then Gary Carter singled, Kevin Mitchell singled, and Ray Knight singled. Carter scored, and it was 2-1. Veteran pitcher Bob Stanley came in to face Mookie Wilson, threw a wild pitch, and the game was tied. After that was the famous play called by legendary announcer Vin Scully who said, "A little roller up along first ... behind the bag. It gets through Buckner! Here comes Knight and the Mets win it!" I was stunned and silent. From near jubilation to utter despair. I remembered the saying, "The Red Sox took our grandparents and parents, and now they are coming after us."

There would be more heartaches for the next 17 years, including blowing a 5-2 lead to the New York Yankees in the seventh game of the 2003 American League Championship Series. My son was crying. And then a miracle happened in 2004. The Red Sox came back from a three-games-to-none deficit to defeat the hated Yankees in the playoffs, and won the World Series. The pleasure was worth the wait.

If the Sox don't win the World Series this year, I hope the Cubs do. They haven't won one since 1908, and their long-suffering fans deserve one chance in their lifetimes to celebrate like I did.