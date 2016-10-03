Video: Colin Powell surprises local veterans on WDAY Honor Flight

1 / 2 Colin Powell makes a stop at the WDAY Honor Flight 2016 banquet. Forum photo 2 / 2

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former Secretary of State Colin Powell was attending a meeting of African-American military leaders Sunday night at the Hyatt Crystal Park hotel. It just so happened to be the same hotel in which the WDAY Honor Flight 2016 was having its banquet.

Powell walked across a hallway and dropped into the Honor Flight banquet, speaking for a few minutes and giving a thrill to 96 veterans and their families and escorts.

Mike McFeely Mike McFeely is a WDAY (970 AM) radio host and a columnist for The Forum. You can respond to Mike's columns by listening to AM-970 from 8:30-11 a.m. weekdays.

Have a comment to share about a story? Letters to the editor should include author’s name, address and phone number. Generally, letters should be no longer than 250 words. All letters are subject to editing. Send to letters@forumcomm.com mmcfeely@wday.com (701) 241-5215