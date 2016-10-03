Video: Colin Powell surprises local veterans on WDAY Honor Flight
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former Secretary of State Colin Powell was attending a meeting of African-American military leaders Sunday night at the Hyatt Crystal Park hotel. It just so happened to be the same hotel in which the WDAY Honor Flight 2016 was having its banquet.
Powell walked across a hallway and dropped into the Honor Flight banquet, speaking for a few minutes and giving a thrill to 96 veterans and their families and escorts.