Mike Jacobs is retired as editor and publisher of the Grand Forks Herald. Readers can reach him at mjacobs@gfherald.com.

In the absence of real contests for public office in this election cycle, minds and money have turned to the ballot measures. There are five, two offered by the Legislature and three initiated by citizens.

Three would amend the state constitution. The other two are "statutory measures" that compel action.

This is a fair number, though far from a record. Still, the measures present a range of intriguing issues, some contention and hints of unintended consequences. At least one seems to be a solution in search of a problem.

It's probably best, for writer and reader, to take these in order.

The constitutional amendments come first on the ballot.

Constitutional Measure 1 would amend the constitution to require that legislators live in the district from which they were elected. This arose when a Grand Forks legislator moved across town in the middle of the term but continued to serve.

The legislator was a Democrat. The Legislature's large Republican majority identified a problem and sent this amendment to the ballot.

Residency is not a requirement in many representative governments. In parliamentary systems, candidates regularly parachute into districts where they are more likely to win. The legislative system used in the United States assumes residency, though it is not explicitly required, at least in North Dakota.

This begs a critical question: Should voters get to choose whomever they wish to represent them, regardless of where the representative lives? And a second question: Should their choice be voided if the legislator moves across district lines?

Should voters have a chance to decide for themselves, should the absent lawmaker choose to seek their votes from a residence outside the district?

All this is more pressing because of the process for filling a legislative vacancy, another product of Republican electoral schemers. Rather than calling an election to choose a new legislator, the committee of the legislator's political party gets together to choose a replacement. There's no chance for voters to have a say until another election occurs.

Likely the solution—if one is needed—is to require candidates to live in the district from which they run, but to let a winner fill out a term even from a new address.

None of this applies to a legislator who leaves the state. The constitution does require lawmakers to be residents of North Dakota.

Constitutional Measure 2 also came from the Legislature. It is more complicated. It changes the administration and the rules regulating the trust funds that support education.

There are two of these: the Common Schools Trust Fund and the Foundation aid Stabilization Fund. They can be tapped by the governor in cases of funding shortfalls, such as occurred this biennium.

The changes would allow tapping the funds only for public K-12 schools, freezing out the colleges and universities. Plus, the changes would make legislative raids on the funds possible.

There are two problems here. One is that educational purposes clearly extend to the public colleges and universities, which have been particularly hard hit by the current round of budget "allotments." Another is that public schools likely could be operated more efficiently and with better educational results with the application of more fiscal discipline.

Still another is that much mischief can arise when legislators get their hands on big sums of money. And the sums in these trust funds are big, indeed.

Constitutional Measure 3 was initiated by petition. It is the most contentious of the proposed amendments, drawing passion from supporters and opponents.

The intent is to entrench victims' rights in the constitution, but the proposal makes them paramount. The consequence, whether intended or not, reduces the rights of defendants, including the right to face an accuser.

In this context, it's wise to remember that everyone is a potential defendant, and that some defendants are accused falsely.

Initiated Statutory Measure 4 is, as its ballot name suggests, an initiated statute rather than a constitutional amendment. It raises the tax on cigarettes from 44 cents to $2.20 a pack, and on cigars and other tobacco products from 28 to 56 percent of the wholesale price.

Sponsors stress that the money would go to veterans programs. This is true to a point. It's far from clear how the rest would be spent, however. Some would go to the state's general fund, some to community health programs.

Another problem is that this is a regressive tax. Smoking is far more prevalent among those who can least afford to pay the tax. What's more, the tax supposes that the financial burden will cure the addiction—a pretty shaky premise.

Initiated Statutory Measure 5 would legalize medicinal marijuana. Here is where unintended consequences arise.

The measure goes into great detail about how marijuana could be used and sets up lots of regulations about how it would be dispensed and to whom. What it fails to do is provide any money to pay the people to enforce the rules, perhaps as many as 30 according to the state Health Department.

Wouldn't it make more sense to legalize marijuana, making it available on the market to those who want it, whether medicinally or recreationally?

Every voter has a say. Maybe I'm becoming a crotchety old fellow. My say is "No" on each of these.

