North Dakota Gov. Jack Dalrymple waves to the crowd as he is recognized during the Cannon Ball (N.D.) Flag Day Celebration on June 13, 2014, along with Sen. Heidi Heitkamp. Kevin Cederstrom / Forum News Service

According to a national survey by the folks at MorningConsult, North Dakota Governor Jack Dalrymple is America’s 21st most popular governor.

“MorningConsult surveyed more than 71,900 voters in all 50 states between May and September 2016,”reports the Bismarck Tribune.

Dalrymple, specifically, has a 53 percent approval rating and a 28 percent disapproval rating with 19 percent saying they have no opinion, good to rank him 21 out of the nation’s 50 governors:

