McFeely: Moorhead-area Democrats embarrass themselves

More silence, which is what we’ve come to expect from Minnesota-side Democrats in the prolonged battle over the Red River diversion.

That’s not entirely accurate. Minnesota DFLers are silent when it comes to voicing full-throated support for the permanent-flood protection project that would remove the need for stress, sandbags and uncertainty when it comes to the possibility of a catastrophic flood devastating the region’s economic center.

When it comes to knocking the project, U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, state Rep. Paul Marquart and Moorhead City Council member Heidi Durand have been quite vocal. Durand has practically been a Richland County Commissioner in her opposition to the diversion, which seems odd considering she represents Moorhead. But that’s old news.

But when it comes to supporting the project that will protect the jobs of those 60 percent of the Moorhead residents who work in Fargo, there is only crickets.

You can read the full story by clicking here.