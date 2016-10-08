Shaw: The DNR's diversion decision is an insult

-- A kick in the teeth and a stab in the back. It's an ignorant decision that insults the hard work and study made by the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. It's as if the DNR is living on another planet.

The most preposterous conclusion is that we should continue to sandbag against future floods because that approach has worked before. By that logic, our military doesn't need modern weapons because we won a war using muskets. Or maybe we should stop driving our cars because we can get place to place on horseback. The DNR has their heads in the sandbags. Even upstream opponents of the diversion don't argue that sandbags are the answer. Putting sandbags in place is back breaking hard work that requires finding many people to volunteer on short notice. And of course sandbags are not enough to hold back rising water from the Red River.

The other false narrative in the DNR rejection is that the project is all about allowing future development in Fargo. No, it's about permanently protecting thousands of homes and businesses that are already in place from a catastrophic flood. The DNR has also abandoned many Moorhead residents who need their homes protected and their jobs in Fargo protected. It's clear that the DNR fell for the absurd pressure coming from Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton and other Minnesota politicians.

Fortunately, the Corps of Engineers remains committed to the project. As for the DNR and Gov. Dayton, thanks for nothing. I expect the next time we have a severe flood, you will be here to help sandbag.

-- Good to see the Mall of America will be closed on Thanksgiving. There's no need for any mall to be open then. People who work in retail businesses should be able to spend this entire important holiday with their family and friends. There are plenty of days remaining for shoppers to buy their Christmas gifts. I hope stores in Fargo-Moorhead will follow the lead of the Mall of America.

-- Congrats to the Minnesota Twins for finishing with the worst record in major league baseball. If you're not going to make the playoffs, you might as well finish last and get the top pick in the draft. Still, fans here were promised the team would be more competitive with the extra revenue coming from Target Field. What happened?

-- I don't blame Donald Trump for being angry at the media. How dare they report the stupid things he says.

Shaw is former WDAY TV reporter and former KVRR TV news director. He can be heard Fridays, 11 a.m. to noon, on WDAY AM radio. Email jimshawtv@gmail.com