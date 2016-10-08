Ahlin: Personal religious faith in realm of public policy

The moderator for the vice presidential candidate's debate between Sen.Tim Kaine of Virginia and Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana steered clear of social issues until the end. In her last question she told the candidates "to discuss in detail a time when you struggled to balance your personal faith and a public policy decision."

The answers pointed up a difference which has become key to the ethos of the two major political parties. Indeed, the candidates' answers defined the greatest split between the two parties, a split based on the intersection of personal spiritual priorities and public life. The difference is so stark that it goes a long way toward explaining today's polarization between Democrats and Republicans.

In response to the question, Sen. Kaine began by talking of his Catholic Jesuit education. Concerning conflict between personal faith and public policy, Kaine said, "The hardest struggle in my faith life was [that] the Catholic Church is against the death penalty, and so am I. But I was governor of a state, and the state law said there was a death penalty for a crime if the jury determined them to be heinous." He said, "I looked the voters of Virginia in the eye and said, 'Look, this is my religion —I'm not going to change my religious practice to get one vote. But I know how to take a vote and uphold the law, and if you elect me, I will uphold the law'....and I did."

Also raised a Catholic, although now attending an evangelical megachurch, Pence did not speak about conflict between religious belief and public policy, because he did not see it that way. Instead, he spoke of how strongly his religious beliefs determined his policy pursuits. His example was his opposition to abortion, saying, "I tried to stand for the ancient principle of the sanctity of life." As governor, he signed into law some of the strongest anti-abortion measures in the country, including an odd law requiring women who have abortions—intended or unintended—to pay for interment or cremation of the fetal tissue. And in 2015, an Indiana woman was prosecuted and sentenced to 20 years for "feticide" for a "late self-abortion." (The sentence was overturned.)

Following the religious teachings of his church, Kaine—like Pence—personally opposes abortion; however, he said in the debate, "I think you should live your moral values, but the last thing governments should do is to have laws that would punish women who make reproductive choices." He was adamant that America should not "raise any religion over the other."

There was a time when both major political parties affirmed that good people of faith differ on issues, such as the death penalty and abortion. If the Democratic bent was more toward social justice and the Republican, personal responsibility, there was tolerance in both parties for a range of attitudes on morally complex concerns. In truth, there was understanding that not all members of the parties found the same issues to be morally complex.

No longer. The problem revealed in the debate of conflict between religion and the public sphere, is the refusal of the Republican Party to acknowledge there is a conflict, much less the importance of compromise in a pluralistic society when our shared values do not align with the religious teachings of any one faith.

We are a nation made up mostly of Christians, but we are not a Christian nation and certainly not a nation of any specific Christian church. With our society growing in diversity—including non-Christians and non-religious—successful and rich civic life depends upon respectful dialogue, acceptance of differences, and secular agreements. Beyond the problems of religious law-making, no personal faith journey is made better by forcing religious beliefs on others.

Ahlin writes a Sunday column for The Forum. Email janeahlin@yahoo.com