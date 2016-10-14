McFeely: Johnnies Vs. Tommies will beat NDSU to Target Field
I wrote last month that North Dakota State athletic officials were working with the Minnesota Twins to possibly schedule a Bison game at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Turns out even if NDSU can work through the hurdles and play a game at the baseball field, it won’t be the first one. Bison athletic director Matt Larsen said 2018 is the earliest NDSU would be able to work out a game.
St. John’s and St. Thomas are beating the Bison to the punch.
