    McFeely: Johnnies Vs. Tommies will beat NDSU to Target Field

    By Mike McFeely Today at 3:35 p.m.

    I wrote last month that North Dakota State athletic officials were working with the Minnesota Twins to possibly schedule a Bison game at Target Field in Minneapolis.

    Turns out even if NDSU can work through the hurdles and play a game at the baseball field, it won’t be the first one. Bison athletic director Matt Larsen said 2018 is the earliest NDSU would be able to work out a game.

    St. John’s and St. Thomas are beating the Bison to the punch.

    You can read the full story by clicking here.

