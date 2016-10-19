Port: What was the point, President Kennedy?

Kennedy called on the 18-member Intercollegiate Athletic Committee to review the 20 sports programs the university currently maintains for possible cuts.

It was a fraught process which saw grownups weeping over softball and local sports reporters gnashing their teeth in fury, and at the end of it Kennedy appears to have lost his nerve.

UND will be making no cuts to athletics. It will maintain all 20 of its current programs. In fact it seems as though Kennedy has accepted the committee’s recommendation that the school increase institutional funding to the sports programs.

So the result wasn’t cuts but more spending.

You can read the full story by clicking here.