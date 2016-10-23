You name it, and I've tried it when it comes to pain relief. The list includes surgeries, heat, ice, physical therapy, injections, drugs, tens units, patches, and acupuncture. Despite all those efforts, the pain is stubborn. It's a daily battle. However, I refuse to stop fighting. So, would I like to try medical marijuana? Yes. What do I have to lose? Nothing. Would it help? I don't know, but I do know it won't make things worse.

One thing I've learned throughout this battle is that I'm hardly alone. Local doctor's offices are full of patients in chronic pain. Seeing a specialist can take weeks or months to get in. I guess I shouldn't be surprised. Studies estimate that between 75 million and 100 million Americans live with chronic pain.

Taking medical marijuana for pain relief is not crazy talk. Studies at the University of California Davis Medical Center and another one published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal have found it reduces pain. In California, where medical marijuana is legal, 40 percent of the people using it, take it for chronic pain.

Moreover, a CNN report found that medical marijuana can not only help patients with chronic pain, but also those suffering from AIDS, arthritis, cancer, Crohn's Disease, epilepsy, glaucoma, and multiple sclerosis. In addition, approving Measure 5 would likely reduce the epidemic of dangerous opioid use.

I know I'll sound like a geek when I say this, but I've never tried pot. I've had dozens of opportunities in my life, but it just never interested me. Nevertheless, I have nothing against people who smoke it. I've seen friends who enjoy it, and that's fine with me. At this point in my life, I'm looking for pain relief, not to get high. In fact, if it became legal, and I got high during the day, I would stop taking it. When I'm awake, I want my mind to be clear.

Having said all of this, I'm a little uncomfortable writing about my pain. I'm not looking for sympathy, pity, or special favors. Many people have it a lot worse than me. I'm just looking for North Dakota voters to give me another option, by legalizing medical marijuana.

Shaw is former WDAY-TV reporter and former KVRR-TV news director. He can be heard Fridays, 11 a.m. to noon, on 970 WDAY AM radio. Email jimshawtv@gmail.com.