For those whose understanding of terminology is as muddled as mine, here is a primer. Emigrant, immigrant, migrant, refugee; asylum seeker: related terms with different meanings. A better understanding for those meanings may be a first step in appreciating the people they apply to.

Emigrant and immigrant are easy. Emigrants leave their countries intending to settle in foreign lands; immigrants have entered foreign lands and are living there. Differentiating migrant, immigrant, refugee, and asylum seeker is harder. The confusion is amplified by dissimilarities between European and American usage of the words, particularly the broad term, migrant. We use it primarily for seasonal workers who move for work but don't seek citizenship. European countries prefer the flexibility of calling all people on the move "migrants," particularly those leaving the war-torn country of Syria by the hundreds of thousands. Under European law, refugees are entitled to asylum but migrants are not.

The main groups we differentiate in America are immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers. Immigrants move from their home countries most often to improve their economic lot in life or to join family who already have immigrated. The common theme for our own immigrant grandparents or great-grandparents was the desire for a better life. Refugees, on the other hand, move because of persecution or the threat of persecution resulting from war, violence, ethnic and religious intolerance, or political affiliations.

The chasm between the two groups is that immigrants have choices and refugees do not. Immigrants choose to leave their own country and choose the country where they apply for acceptance. They can go back home if they want to. Not so for refugees. Once they have left their home country, they are stuck in camps until they can be resettled, a process that may take years. When the opportunity for resettlement comes, they are expected to take the resettlement location offered them. (My friend's family thought they were headed for Australia until being sent to America.)

Legal status of immigrants is determined by the laws of the countries they enter; however, legal status of refugees is defined by the United Nations. In a NY Times article last year, a spokesperson for the United Nations refugee agency said, "One of the most fundamental principles laid down in international law is that refugees should not be expelled or returned to situations where their life and freedom would be under threat."

Refugees resettled in the U.S. must have secured refugee status while still outside the United States. That differs from asylum seekers (asylees) who either already are in the United States—perhaps on a tourist visa—or arrive seeking admission at a port of entry. They must be able to show they are under the threat of persecution if they go home. Because refugees are vetted in camps and by U.S. government agencies before they are accepted, there's a greater burden on asylees to prove they will suffer retribution if they return to their homeland; consequently, fewer are admitted.

Between Sept. 11, 2001, and the end of 2015, 784,000 refugees were settled in the U.S., a number greater than the population of North Dakota. Of that number, only three were linked to terrorism. Three.

In discussing refugee resettlement in our community, we should note that the majority of Americans have opposed taking in refugees since Gallup began polling over 70 years ago. Here's a question: should their fears have kept us from admitting a million Cuban refugees or 750,000 Vietnamese? Should it have kept out my friend's family who fled the post World War II takeover of their native land by Russia?

