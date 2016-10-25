That district is home to a heated contest between incumbent Senator Tim Flakoll and Rep. Blair Thoreson as well as newcomer state House candidate Gail Nelson on the Republican side, and incumbent Rep. Josh Boschee, House candidate Karla Rose Hanson, and Senate candidate Merrill Piepkorn on the Democratic side.

Democrats are pouring money into their candidates, with a national Democratic campaign committee designating Hanson, specifically, as an “Essential Race” candidate per a press release sent out by the state Democratic party earlier this month.

Thoreson tells me there has been “well over $1000 in damage/destruction” to their campaign advertising, which is “more damage this election season than in all of our other elections combined.”

And now it seems as though all that intensity has poured over into some acts of childish vandalism, albeit from unknown individuals.

