You have to give North Dakota State Board of Higher Education member Kevin Melicher of Fargo credit. He tried to get the board’s upcoming discussion about North Dakota State president Dean Bresciani’s contract out in the open, instead of behind closed doors.

Mike McFeely is a WDAY (970 AM) radio host and a columnist for The Forum. You can respond to Mike's columns by listening to AM-970 from 8:30-11 a.m. weekdays.

Have a comment to share about a story? Letters to the editor should include author’s name, address and phone number. Generally, letters should be no longer than 250 words. All letters are subject to editing. Send to letters@forumcomm.com

(701) 241-5215