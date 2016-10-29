Zaleski: There is no honor in peddling poison

It's a public health issue, first and foremost. It's a logical escalation of efforts to stop kids from taking up smoking and to help addicted smokers quit.

Whoa, whine the tobacco pushers, it's a 400 percent tax increase! Yes, it is, but only on cigarettes. The phony ad campaign tries to infer the increase affects all sales taxes. It's does not. Only tobacco takes the hit, as it should. Indeed, it's a tax no one need pay. It's voluntary. It is attached to a specific taxable product. Don't want to pay it? Don't buy cigarettes.

Hold on, whine the poison sellers, it will hurt sales. Of course it will. That's the idea—to discourage kids from buying. It works. Every state that has raised cigarette taxes has recorded a significant drop in youth smoking rates. Every state.

Well, complain the fans of toxic tobacco, the measure is unclear about money for veterans smoking cessation programs, and is a "blank check" for bureaucrats. The lies keep coming.

It's no accident every responsible veterans organization in the state supports the measure because, no matter how the liars spin it, there will be considerable money and resources available for veterans' anti-smoking programs. And that "blank check" is not blank. The measure is clear about where revenues will be used, and who will manage appropriations. It certainly won't be out-of-state tobacco company executives. Rather, it will be governor-appointed North Dakotans whose only motivation is to reduce the pain and suffering that are a guarantee for smokers and their families.

Does it get any more cynical for peddlers of cigarettes to make the case that veterans who smoke should not be saddled with the tax? Taken to its awful conclusion, that hypocrisy says it's fine and dandy to sell death to veterans as cheaply as possible. How is that a good thing for veterans? Not good. It is, however, a sweet deal for tobacco makers and sellers.

Measure 4 is good policy. Legislators who complain it usurps their taxing authority should button it up. They've had their chance again and again to raise the tax (not raised for 23 years), and did not; captive, it seems, of the tobacco lobby. Now the voters have their chance to do what's right for their kids, their dads and moms, the veterans among us.

Contact Editorial Page Editor Jack Zaleski at jzaleski@forumcomm.com or (701) 241-5521.