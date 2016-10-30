Rediscovering clarity of mind on the trail

I knew as a kid the comfort and clarity of mind that is a gift. As I grew and life became complicated and peace was elusive, getting away from the rigors of life was medicinal. In my mid-40s, six friends and I would hit the Superior Hiking Trails in northern Minnesota for four days of October camping. We ventured into the Bighorn Mountains of Wyoming a couple of times, camping at the treeline, once awakening to a snowstorm and a ranger telling us to pack our tents now or "we'll see you next spring."

It's been six years since that kind of camping, so I decided to give it another shot with Rollie Johnson and 11 other misfits from First Lutheran to hike the Maah-Daah-Hey Trail in the North Dakota Badlands. The goal was 36 miles in three days, up and down some intense verticals, and who knew what kind of weather.

It was one of the most physically demanding things I've ever done. Backpacks, rough terrain with no specific finish line each day, it was tough on this old man. Spiritually it was heaven. Cellphones weren't allowed, the only sounds were wind and silence. We hiked where few have gone. Through creek valleys to the tops of jagged peaks, there are stretches of wonder that would convince Spielberg and Lucas that they were on another planet.

Cold, wet nights begged us to stay in our sleeping bags, but we broke camp at dawn and carried on. New friendships were cemented. The take-away from this was simple: We live in an over-communicated, noisy and divisive country with too many choices to make, most of them irrelevant. There are more people looking down at their phones than up and out to see the wonder of the world, and they don't have a clue what they're missing.

Not everyone can take a weekend to hike in the Badlands. But there are ways to disconnect. Build a fire, go to a park. Throw up a tent, sleep outside and gaze at the universe. I know this: Being at the mercy of nature, walking ancient trails, and asking yourself and God the right questions, you will find rest for your soul.