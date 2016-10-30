The other boy replies, "Seems like the 'fact-checkers' & I disagreed on a number of answers."

Ah, yes, facts don't always suit us. In fact, the fact that facts actually are...well... facts is so outdated: So 20th Century. More and more, truth depends upon our perceptions, rather than on truth itself. Could it be that we have become what a recent issue of "The Economist" magazine referred to as a "post truth world"?

From today's vantage point it's hard not to find refreshing Ronald Reagan's rueful 1987 statement following the Iran-Contra revelations showing clearly that his administration had traded weapons for hostages. After seemingly endless denials, President Reagan finally countered his own insistence that his administration never would do such a thing by saying, "My heart and my best intentions still tell me that's true, but the facts and evidence tell me it is not."

Contrast that to recent Rush Limbaugh remarks on the subject of fact-checking Donald Trump's preponderance of lies when he said "The fact that the NY Times and The Washington Post, and USA Today, and all these other papers and networks now have fact-checkers is for one reason....to fool you into thinking they have an objective, nonpartisan staff or person analyzing everything the candidates are saying, and telling you what they're saying is true, or what they're saying is false. When in fact the fact-checkers are no different than the biased left-leaning reporters and columnists at these papers and on networks."

Boiled down, Limbaugh pretty much said that facts and truth don't exist. For him, nothing is true unless it bolsters his brand of political preconceptions and prejudices. If something does not "feel right" (goes against his gut) voila! It can't be true.

Limbaugh's full-bore truthiness makes a mockery of a mockery. Years ago comedian Stephen Colbert coined the term truthiness for his fake news show "The Colbert Report" to make fun of people (mostly politicians) who believe what they wish were true rather than what is true. As Colbert put it, "I don't trust books."

Schools still trust books. Indeed, the educational goals of schools everywhere include critical thinking. To be able to problem solve students must differentiate evidence-based information from unsubstantiated stuff and fluff. They must evaluate and use information appropriately. In other words, there are facts, and they matter.

Unfortunately, the adult world students are destined to join has little interest in critical thinking anymore. Between cable news outlets that are echo chambers for one political point of view and social media that reinforces biased thought rather than challenges it, adults are able to avoid critical thinking altogether. In the unusual situation where facts still manage to get in the way of prejudices and chosen narratives, tendencies are not to step back and face reality; instead, full-bore truthiness devolves into conspiracy theories. (Somebody's out to get us.)

A few weeks ago while waiting for an appointment, I sat next to a woman who also was waiting. We smiled and exchanged pleasantries. Almost immediately she leaned toward me to ask if I was worried about "chemtrails." I confessed I'd never heard of them. She explained that the government was spraying us with something bad in "chemtrails" from jets and people better wake up and do something about it. Unable to come up with a polite way of saying that was loony, I told her I'd check it out.

The article in "The Economist" identified two "threats to the public sphere: a loss of trust in institutions that support its infrastructure and deep changes in the way knowledge of the world reaches the public." To that I would add, disdain for facts and a resultant strain of populist paranoia unhinged from any notion of reality.