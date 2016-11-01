Search
    Port: Photos of the 'dog kennels' arrested pipeline protesters were put in

    By Rob Port / Forum News Service Today at 3:14 p.m.
    A holding pen used by North Dakota law enforcement to temporarily house #NoDAPL protesters arrested during a riot in late October. Photo via Morton County

    In the wake of the #NoDAPL riot last week one of the big talking points being pushed by the anti-pipeline activists and their media friends was the idea that people arrested at the riot were put in “dog kennels.”

    “We were caged in dog kennels and sat on the floor and we were marked with numbers,” one of the protesters told the Washington Post. “My mind, I couldn’t wrap it around the fact that this is happening today. This isn’t something that we’re reading in history books.”

    Click here to continue reading and see the photos.

