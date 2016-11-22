Port: NoDAPL must stop creating situations where people get hurt
During the riot at the Backwater Bridge on Sunday one protester saw her arm get mutilated.
You can see photos posted by one of the #NoDAPL factions below. I warn you that they are graphic, so if you do want to see them please don’t scroll down.
The woman’s name, which has been publicized by the protesters, is Sophia Wilanski. She’s been active at protests against pipelines for some time. You can see her in a photo here participating in a mock mass grave next to a pipeline in Massachusetts, something for which she was arrested. Earlier this year she was arrested at the #NoDAPL protests for attaching herself to construction equipment.