The final score was USF 28, UND 13. Interest in coach Chris Mussman’s program never quite rebounded.

Meantime, other than a stinker of a season in 2009, Bison football boomed. The 2007 season was memorable, with a victory over the University of Minnesota and a No. 1 ranking in FCS until a final-game stumble against South Dakota State. Beginning in 2010, when NDSU first made the Division I playoff field and advanced to the quarterfinals, the Bison have owned the state’s attention. The program became even more popular than the excellent UND hockey team, if statewide numbers were counted. UND hockey is extremely popular in pockets and swaths, but at its core North Dakota is a football state and the Bison rule.

Five national titles, victories over FBS schools, ESPN games, College GameDay, Carson Wentz. The Bison own the state.

