Port: Army Corps sets deadline for emptying protest camps

That’s something specifically mentioned in the letter.

I wonder who will enforce this?. So far the feds have largely withheld law enforcement support. Are they expecting North Dakota cops to clear the protesters off federal land?

Or are the feds finally getting in the game?

Either way, I don’t think the camp is going to be closed down peacefully. I hope I’m wrong.

It’s worth noting that moving this protest camp, which was established without a permit from the Corps, would be far less of a conflict had the Corps not allowed the protesters to linger there in the first place.

