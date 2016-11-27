Shaw: My agenda for the ND Legislature

-- Watch spending and taxes. With sharply reduced revenue from the oil and agricultural sectors, budget cuts are necessary. Spending priorities should be for education, public safety, human services, and flood protection. If need be, go ahead and restore the cut to North Dakota's puny income tax. However, continued property tax relief is a must. Property taxes are too high and unfair.

-- Stricter drunken driving laws. The current laws aren't working. A study by WalletHub ranked North Dakota as having the second weakest drunken driving laws of all 50 states, while a study by Car Insurance Comparison.Com says North Dakota is tops in the nation for drunken driving. That's a scary and dangerous combination. Meantime, about half of the state's motor vehicle fatalities are alcohol related. We need to help change the culture of North Dakota, and save some lives.

-- Tougher distracted driving laws. The penalty for texting while driving is only a $100 fine. More and more people are texting behind the wheel, which can and does kill people. The state needs to send a stronger message about this dangerous habit.

-- Time to make not wearing a seat belt a primary offense. Currently, you can only be cited for not buckling up if you commit another driving offense. That's a pretty worthless law. Meantime, the North Dakota Transportation Safety Division says not wearing seat belts is the top contributing factor in motor vehicle-related fatalities.

Last year, 61 percent of the people who died in North Dakota motor vehicle accidents were not wearing seat belts. I know we don't like government telling us what to do, but too many people in the state aren't buckling up, and too many are dying. It's especially important to make it a primary offense due to our many months of dangerous harsh winter driving conditions. Would you rather be told by a police officer that your son died because he wasn't wearing a seat belt, or your son survived because he was?

-- Raise the speeding fines. Our fines are the lowest in the nation and a joke. They are certainly not a deterrent. Moreover, the state could use the extra money.

-- Raise the cigarette smoking age to 21. This would reduce the number of young people who start smoking, but not increase anyone's taxes.

-- Well, I'm out of space now, but I have plenty more ideas that I will write about in next week's column.

