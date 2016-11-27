LaDuke: Things to do to get over the election

Be nice. When others are preaching hate, be compassionate. In the face of intolerance, be

tolerant. Make new friends, and make up with old ones. Act like you want to live in this community for the rest of your lives and you intend for your children and grandchildren to live here as well.

As the Dalai Lama says, my religion is kindness. He's the kind of leader I like.

Make political change locally. In this past election, about 45 percent of voters didn't bother to

vote. I think that people were uninspired by the two candidates running perhaps; or in some cases, disliked both. That led to a candidate getting elected by less than a quarter of the registered voters.

Voting is not enough. Run for local offices, get engaged, hold elected people accountable to the people. And be aware and involved in our world.

Eat local food. Do this because it's better for you. Get some exercise, get to know your neighbor, or your farmer. Talk to them, talk to plants, and make communities. One good idea: dig up your lawn and put in a garden. After all, we spend more on lawns ($40 billion) than the entire GDP (gross domestic product) of the country of Haiti. And, we can grow cool stuff besides grass. Maybe we could save a few bees while we are at it; not using those chemicals that kill bees.

Drink tap water. We really want to be able to drink our own water, so let's make that possible.

That way we also get rid of a lot of pesky plastic bottles that fill up the landfills, and cost a lot of

money. We spend $15 billion annually buying something we have in our house, running water.

Decide how to use energy. We are over-mechanized; and frankly we use too

many fossil fuels. If we don't have another 50 years of fossil fuels at the rate we've been consuming them, we might want to make some priorities. I think that planes need fossil fuels, but maybe not so many in the four-wheeler department. And I'd like some fuel efficiency. After all, I'd actually like to have an electric engine in my car that's 65 percent efficient, not 16 percent like a combustion engine.

Don't buy so much stuff. We are a shopping bunch—consumption is 75 percent of our economy, so two-thirds of what we buy every year ends up in landfills.

Take a look at the Electoral College. With the Electoral College system, one person, an elector from each congressional district, gets a vote. This vote is supposed to be based on the majority vote in the elector's district. But this is not always the case. We need to decide if the popular vote should elect the president.

Think about something you can do to make the world a better place. Maybe play some music on the corner, help someone cut some firewood, pick up some garbage or paint a mural. After all, the government is not going to make your life better, you are. See if you can grow this to a few of your friends. I always think doing cool stuff is contagious. While you are at it, stop the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Make a plan. Two years from now is the midterm elections. If you don't like who was elected, or

you do like who was elected, make a plan.

Fill this one out yourself.

LaDuke is executive director of Honor the Earth, and an Ojibwe writer and economist on Minnesota's White Earth Reservation.