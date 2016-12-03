Stark: Simpler time with Dr. Seuss

Literature, as in other arts, is a product and a reflection of its time of creation and its creator. Those creations cut a wide swath from Paul's letters to the Corinthians, to Shakespeare's 'Hamlet" to Sarah Palin's "Going Rogue" to Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." (I consider three out

of those four actual literature worth reading, or, even simply literature).

But with no offense intended toward Saint Paul, or Bill Shakespeare, I've enjoyed Dr. Seuss for more continuous hours than the others. I was read them as a boy, and followed my parent's example by reading Seuss books to my sons and grandchildren. Some of the old days seem

like more simpler times, happier families and arguably better role modeling in popular culture than today.

If I don't count the threats of nuclear destruction, racial riots, Vietnam war escalation, angry protests, a presidential resignation and assassinations of a president, presidential candidate and prominent civil rights leaders-it was what we of my generation romantically refer to as

the good old days.

In those halcyon years, I loved Dr. Seuss stories with their bouncy rhythms and delightful rimes where the biggest conflict was getting a messy cat out of the house with his friends Thing One and Thing Two or finding about if Horton the elephant would get others to hear a Who.

How would Dr. Seuss would address everyday culture today? I think the difference would be stark.

Dr. Stark's Adorable Rhymes for Our Times

"Mommy's Boyfriend"

Mommy's boyfriend Dick is here,

He is always drinking beer,

When they fight, and start to shout,

Momma tries to locks him out!

"Grandma's Tattoo"

Golly gee, hip, hip hooray

This is such a special day.

Grandma and my sister Lou,

Are going to get a new tattoo.

On their necks and arms and knees,

Are dragons, hearts and chains and bees.

Some are red and pink and blue,

I just can't wait to get one too!

"Daddy Texts"

Daddy texts when driving truck

He always said he had good luck.

He swerved today and hit a car

I'm writing this cause here we are.

Just after that policeman came

Dad called him a bad, bad name.

Mom said now his record's hexed

Dad said "Why? It's only text!"

I think I should go back to "Green Eggs and Ham".

Stark is a Forum editorial cartoonist and columnist. He presents illustrated history programs in area schools and other venues.