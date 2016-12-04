Whatever the reason, as quoted in a Thursday article by Forum reporter Amy Dalrymple, the governor said, "In my opinion, we need to begin now to talk about how we are going to eventually arrive at a peaceful resolution of the situation and restore the relationship between North Dakota and the Standing Rock people."

Begin indeed.

Things have changed. The cynical among us might think the appearance of an audio recording of a meeting between Standing Rock Sioux and representatives from the Dakota Access Pipeline in September of 2014 enhanced the governor's awareness. The widely shared recording so drastically belies the narrative that both the pipeline company and the state of North Dakota put forward that the governor might have decided he had no choice but to change his tune. That controlling narrative—that the Standing Rock Sioux could not be bothered to object to the pipeline route until it was a done deal—was false.

But back to August, when all things were possible. The glaring initial mistake made by Gov. Dalrymple and his administration was not recognizing the Standing Rock protest as a political situation that only could be solved politically. Instead, the governor sent the lieutenant governor to the microphone to declare that lawlessness would not be tolerated. Suddenly the stakes changed: state government wasn't out to mediate a political dispute; state government was out to quash a rebellion. Ultimatums rather than invitations ruled the day, and any notion that Standing Rock leaders would be heard respectfully went out the window. As did public relations.

The governor stepped behind closed doors, and bad things—done to protestors and done by protestors—filled that leadership void. The standoff only grew more bitter.

It didn't have to be that way. When things blew up early in September with the pipeline company bulldozing land and using unlicensed security personnel with guard dogs, the governor could have defused the situation by insisting all parties sit down together and hash out a compromise.

Instead, the sticking point from those months ago remains: If the original route for the pipeline north of Bismarck was deemed a bad choice because of "adverse consequences in the event of a pipeline spill," why are adverse consequences to Standing Rock acceptable? The closest thing to answers to that question have been ongoing insistence that the route north of Standing Rock is a better choice and pipelines are safe. However, if we accept assurances that pipelines are wonderfully safe, why not put DAPL where people don't object to it? (Oh, wait, folks in Bismarck and Mandan wouldn't object, would they?)

We know the route could be changed. Kelcy Warren, CEO of Energy Transfer Partners, the parent company of Dakota Access LLC, said as much in an interview with the Wall Street Journal: "I really wish for the Standing Rock Sioux that they had engaged in discussion way before they did....We could have changed the route. It could have been done, but now it's too late."

Well, the Standing Rock Sioux had made their position clear and it isn't too late. That the pipeline company gambled on construction without having a permit to cross the Missouri River under Lake Oahe is nobody's fault but their own. (Would moving the pipeline cost more than the $17 million North Dakota is spending on law enforcement?)

If there are morals to be learned from this saga, they are that avoidance is not leadership and political problems must be solved politically.

Ahlin writes a Sunday column for The Forum. Email janeahlin@yahoo.com