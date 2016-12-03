Shaw: North Dakota's Legislature can do some good

--Change the Confidential Informant system. We learned this the hard way with the tragic death of 20-year-old Andrew Sadek, whose body was found in the Red River with a gunshot wound to the head. He was talked into becoming an informant after he was caught selling $80 worth of marijuana. The trouble was, he was not allowed to talk to an attorney. Potential informants should have access to lawyers so they can discuss the pros and cons of being informants, and so somebody looking out for them knows what they are doing. If Sadek was able to speak to an attorney, he would likely be alive today.

Moreover, the sentences for crimes that Sadek was charged with are way out of line. Sadek was told he was facing up to 40 years in prison for selling that small amount of pot. That undoubtedly frightened Sadek into becoming an informant. It's time to reduce those sentences so the punishments fit the crimes.

--Put teeth in North Dakota's campaign finance laws. It's time to make sure that candidates are only allowed to spend contributions to their campaigns on their campaigns. Currently, those running for office in the state can keep any unused donations. The purpose of those contributions is not to line the pockets of legislators. Any extra money should be given to charity.

In addition, it's time to be upfront as to where those contributions are going. Currently, donations aren't audited and candidates don't even have to report how they spend the money. This must change.

--Time for some ethics laws. Legislators should not be allowed to accept free dinners from lobbyists or free trips to places such as China or India. This is not allowed in Minnesota, but far too commonplace in North Dakota. It stinks of improper influence. In fact, the odor is so strong you can smell it all the way from Bismarck to Fargo. Between our lack of campaign finance and ethics laws, it's easy to figure out why the Center for Public Integrity and Global Integrity gave North Dakota a grade of D-.

--End legalized discrimination based on sexual orientation. It's inexcusable that in North Dakota a person can be fired from a job or banned from renting an apartment because that person is gay, lesbian, or transgender.

--Don't pass any more laws that will likely be struck down by the courts and waste taxpayer dollars. We can't afford that now.

Shaw is former WDAY TV reporter and former KVRR TV news director. He can be heard Fridays, 11 a.m. to noon, on WDAY AM radio. Email jimshawtv@gmail.com