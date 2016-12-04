Ferragut: Trump's right hook

counseling." Reading on I learned that public schools and colleges were receiving "special post-election protocols" to help students deal with the results of the presidential election.

Obviously the trauma of Donald Trump's earning his way as president elect has stirred such horror, confusion and fear in voters, that skeletal academic resource are being redirected to offer support to the suffering souls who are unable to process the fact that Hillary Clinton didn't win the race.

I voted for Hillary. Donald won and I have to accept that. I'm concerned but not panicky. I have faith in the checks and balances of government that are dictated by the Constitution. It will all work out, says me, the eternal optimist. But what of the weeping, masses who can't face the bitter taste of defeat?

I came of age during Vietnam. I had friends that went to Nam and never came back, or came back changed and damaged. I voted for George McGovern, not "Tricky Dick." I lost and the war continued. We were pissed and we protested the inhumanity of an unjust, politically misguided war. But we dealt with it.

Fast forward to 2008. I voted for an intelligent, articulate, visionary, black senator from Illinois who fought and won the presidency twice. But did stunned Republicans whither or seek emotional support from public education resources to help them "work through their trauma"? That would be a "no".

How on earth did we get here? I'm a boomer and I blame my generation for some misguided parenting practices. Too many parents assume the role of being their kid's friends without holding them to behavioral expectations. We're in an age, when 1st, 2nd and 3rd place trophies are rightly awarded, parents can "buy" participation ribbons so kids won't feel like losers. Chris Hudson, the founder of Understanding Teenagers says, "Ironically offering participation ribbons doesn't build confidence, it encourages entitlement. Confidence and resilience don't come from false praise or rewarding normal behavior."

Real confidence comes by encouraging kids to take risks and make a real effort to accomplish a specific task or goal. Kids need to learn how to fail and experience the consequences and rewards of overcoming that failure. It's what builds confidence and character. You know, life skills.

Hillary's loss was shocking. Millions of women, ethnic minorities, intelligent voters, newsies and political academics were cold-cocked by Trump's surprise right hook. Trump, our next president, with his bullying tactics, obscene objectification of women and ethnic nationalities, his insulting a national war hero, his middle-school vocabulary and narcissism should have us on alert. But using public school resources to offer counseling for an election gone wrong? I think not.

Ferragut is a behavioral health specialist and regular contributor to The Forum's commentary pages. Email jferragut50@gmail.com