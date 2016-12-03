McFeely: Heitkamp in Trump administration would be win-win

Be still our hearts.

Heitkamp, North Dakota's Democratic junior U.S. Senator, met with Trump on Friday amid speculation she's a candidate to fill a post on the president-elect's team. After the meeting, neither Heitkamp nor a Trump spokesperson would comment on whether that's true. But conjecture has Heitkamp being considered for either Secretary of the Interior or Secretary of Energy.

The immediate response from some beleaguered Democrats in North Dakota seemed to be one of disbelief, horror and anger. How could Heitkamp even consider joining Trump's team? Why would she work for him? She should ignore this caveman and his merry band of right-wingers (or worse) and do everything she can to stop his agenda!

The blowback from some Republicans was just as interesting. Why would a Republican appoint a Democrat to his Cabinet? How could Trump reward a "liberal" from the opposition party? Trump should ignore Heitkamp and relegate her to the U.S. Senate, where Democrats are in the minority and she's essentially powerless!

Both sides are missing the point. As is usually the case in North Dakota, Democrats whiffed by a wider margin.

A Democrat from North Dakota being appointed to a Republican president's Cabinet would be a remarkable achievement, an unprecedented opportunity that would give Heitkamp far more influence over important issues than if she stayed in the Senate.

Let's imagine Heitkamp was appointed Secretary of the Interior, a post for which she'd be eminently qualified. That department oversees and manages the National Park Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Bureau of Land Management, among other things. You know, areas Democrats claim are important to them.

If you are a Democrat in North Dakota—or anywhere—would you rather have Heidi Heitkamp have some influence over those entities or, say, Sarah Palin? Even if Heitkamp cannot do exactly what her real self would want to do—it's politics, you have to play the game—she'd have the president's ear. She'd be in the meetings. She'd have access. She'd have the sway to move the department in the direction she saw fit, or put the brakes on if it was moving in a manner she didn't like.

Heitkamp has made clear from the first day she was elected that the well-being of North Dakota's Native Americans would be a priority. She's followed through on that promise. An appointment as Secretary of the Interior would position her as the ultimate power player in Indian affairs. Could that make a difference in the life of a kid at Standing Rock or Spirit Lake?

As for Republicans griping about Trump courting Heitkamp, you're missing the big picture. He's possibly handing you a seat in the U.S. Senate that you'll hold for the foreseeable future (and perhaps beyond).

If Heitkamp gets a Cabinet appointment, the governor will have to call a special election within 95 days to fill the seat. A Republican will win it; the only question is which one.

While Heitkamp's re-election odds in 2018 are not as good as they once were—Trump won North Dakota with 63 percent of the vote and Democrats have never been more marginalized statewide—she would still be a formidable foe. She is the one, the only, Democrat who has a chance and the national party would spend $10 million to $15 million trying to keep the seat. It'd be ugly.

If Trump offers her a Cabinet job, that hurdle is gone. Kevin Cramer, Kelly Armstrong, Tom Campbell, Rick Becker or Nicole Poolman will be the next U.S. Senator from North Dakota with no resistance. Politically, it's a no-brainer for Republicans to want Heitkamp out of her Senate seat.

If Trump decides to make an offer and Heitkamp decides to accept, both parties in North Dakota get something. It's not ideal for the Democrats, but they are in no position to believe they can get everything they want. Best-case scenario, they have Heidi Heitkamp in the Trump administration. Worst-case scenario, she loses re-election in two years and they have nothing. How lucky do they feel?

And there's this: Maybe Trump is considering a bipartisan move that would be in the best interest of the country. Maybe he views Heitkamp as the best choice to head the departments of Interior or Energy, regardless of her party.

Or maybe Trump's just trying to clear the path for Cramer to be a U.S. Senator, as payback for so openly supporting him.

Whatever. Neither party in North Dakota should complain.