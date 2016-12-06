After that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, citing concerns over severe weather (among other things), asked protesters to close down their unpermitted encampment. Their deadline was yesterday.

Governor Jack Dalrymple, shortly after the Corps issued their deadline, ordered a “mandatory” evacuation of the camps though he has since made it clear that the state isn’t going to force anyone to leave. He, too, cited concerns over the weather.

Yesterday Standing Rock Sioux Chairman David Archambault, the man who helped spark the #NoDAPL movement, was telling non-Sioux protesters to go home. Among his concerns? Again, the weather.

You can read the rest of this story by clicking here.