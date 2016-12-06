Search
I-94 closed between Fargo, Valley City; I-29 closed between Fargo, Canadian border

    Port: The #NoDAPL protesters should have heeded warnings about the weather

    By Rob Port Today at 1:06 p.m.
    A man stands near a burned out truck as Veterans and activists march to Backwater Bridge just outside of the Oceti Sakowin camp during a snow fall as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline adjacent to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, N.D., on Dec. 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

    Back in the middle of last month, before winter descended on North Dakota with a vengeance, I warned #NoDAPL protesters that they should take warnings about the weather here serious. Winter in North Dakota is no joke.

    After that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, citing concerns over severe weather (among other things), asked protesters to close down their unpermitted encampment. Their deadline was yesterday.

    Governor Jack Dalrymple, shortly after the Corps issued their deadline, ordered a “mandatory” evacuation of the camps though he has since made it clear that the state isn’t going to force anyone to leave. He, too, cited concerns over the weather.

    Yesterday Standing Rock Sioux Chairman David Archambault, the man who helped spark the #NoDAPL movement, was telling non-Sioux protesters to go home. Among his concerns? Again, the weather.

