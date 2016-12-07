One recent theory caught my eye, though. Dane Wigington, who describes himself as the “lead researcher” for GeoEngineering Watch, accused some shadowy cabal of manufacturing the recent blizzard which hit the #NoDAPL protest camp and surrounding region.

“The Dakota pipeline protests have become the frontline representation of the critical struggle against a completely out of control totalitarian power structure,” Wigington wrote. “Those in power cannot afford to allow this justifiable protest to continue or succeed. Geoengineering/weather warfare has now been added to the already long list of criminal assaults that have been hurled at the peaceful pipeline protesters. In the coming days and weeks, weather warfare will likely be the most deadly and effective weapon that the power structure will wield against the pieceful Dakota pipeling protesters.”

Some might call the weather in the coming day sand weeks “winter,” but whatever.

“If you don’t believe snowstorms can be completely engineered, you have not done your research,” Wiginton continues. “Weather warfare has long since been a covert weapon of choice for the criminals that truly control our government.”

