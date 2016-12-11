The 'business' of a church is to reach out

I recently had one of those moments. ABC television recently aired a story statewide on our church, Prairie Heights Community Church. The news anchor went into the commercial break with this statement: "Coming up, there is a new $7 million building bringing light to the prairie starting December 11th in southwest Fargo." Before the commercial had even started our 8-year- old daughter, Brooke, exclaimed, "Dad, it's not about the money or the building, it's about people." I was so proud of her. She has learned something that the Bible teaches us that many of us haven't heard or have forgotten.

The church is not a building, the church is people. The "business" of the church is to invite, impact, reach out to, develop and send out people to make a positive difference in our local communities. As we receive and follow Christ, we are fully prepared to be a difference-maker wherever we go, with every person we interact with. This is what gives each day incredible purpose filled with high-impact opportunities. This is the only way to truly live.

There are two important days in your life: the day you were born and the day you discover why. We all have a universal purpose: to love God, to love people, and to represent Christ well. We also have a unique purpose based on how God wired us with talents, strengths, passions, personality, and life experiences.

In my early 40s I concluded my purpose is to fuel growth wherever I go. My wife's unique purpose is to inspire others to grow. Every day we wake up looking for opportunities to fuel growth and inspire growth in someone's life, family, or organization. If this column serves that purpose in one person's life each Sunday, we would be thrilled.

Seven million dollars is a lot of money for a building. However, that money will provide a spiritual home for 3,500 people to discover and live out their purpose. That comes out to $2,000 per person. What a bargain. None of us live in a home purchased for only $2,000 per resident or rent an apartment for less. And the value in a community to have spiritual homes where purpose is discovered and we are trained to live healthier, more impactful lives is priceless.

So, I encourage you to be an active member of a local church. It is so worth it. Membership rolls or committees don't inspire anyone. But to be an active member—attending, serving and giving—is a game-changer. God bless you. See you next Sunday.