Airlines go low again

I bring this up with the recent announcement of basic economy fares coming to United Airlines. People buying those fares will be made to feel like they are the lowest class of travelers. Passengers choosing this option will not be able to choose their seats (they will be randomly assigned on the day of departure), can only have one carry-on bag that fits under a seat, and will be the last people allowed to board the plane. Apparently this will allow the other passengers to laugh or thumb their noses at the poor economy fare travelers.

So if you're flying with a basic economy fare, forget about using those luxurious overhead bins, and don't count on sitting with your children. Similar fare programs are expected at Delta and American Airlines. Experts say this is United's way of competing with low-cost carriers such as Allegiant, Frontier, and Spirit Airlines.

While this new fare system makes traveling more difficult for passengers, I am having a hard time figuring out how the airlines save any money from this. Maybe other passengers will be willing to pay more money to have the honor of sitting with their families. I am also skeptical that basic economy fares will mean cheaper air fares. I suspect the other fares will just go up in price.

It's not as if the major airlines need to do this to stay afloat. The Department of Transportation reports that the airlines made $25.6 billion in profits last year. That's a 241 percent increase from 2014. Low fuel prices have been very good for the airline industry. Apparently $25.6 billion is not enough to get by on. Unfortunately, I expect it will only get worse. Don't be surprised if the airlines charge you to drink a coke, get a seat that reclines, or go to the bathroom.

--Am I the only cable subscriber who can't get used to channel 4 now being on channel 9? Out of habit for 35 years, I have wrongly pushed the remote button dozens of times in recent weeks to channel 4, looking for KXJB-TV. There's probably a good reason for the channel switch, but I can't figure it out.

--I'm just wondering if David Duke will come forward and demand to see Donald Trump's birth certificate.