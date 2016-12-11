Could be the election, the cold, the moon

The caller said he was calling from Mandan, N.D., about "that pipeline mess down there."

You mean down at Standing Rock, I said.

"Yessir," he said. "You know it's all a plot from the railroad and Trump and all."

A plot? I said.

"Yessir, it's that rich guy who owns the railroad, you know, Buffett's his name," he said, "and he's good buddies with that other rich guy, Trump, don't you know, and it's all a trick to stop the pipeline so's Buffet's trains carry all that oil, don't you know."

I'm not sure those two are friends, I said. In fact, Mr. Buffett has been very critical of Mr. Trump. I haven't seen any evidence about the railroad thing either.

"'Course you ain't seen nothin'," he said. "You guys in the press don't know nothin'. You just don't. It's on the Internet, don't you know. That's where you'll find it. All there ..."

Well, you should be careful about what you see on social media and the Internet. It's not always accurate ...

"Better'n you guys," he said. "You ain't even reporting about this railroad plot."

There's no evidence, I said.

"That's 'cause you ain't found it," he said. "Heck, you're probably part of the plot. Yeah, sure, 'cause the rich people that own them damn newspapers have stock in the railroad ..."

With that, he ended the call.

A caller from rural Minnesota said, "That Gov. Dayton, I think he's crazy. I mean mental."

Really? I said. What makes you say so? "You seen him on TV?" she said. "He's just kind a scary, kind of weird the way he looks, I mean."

The way he looks?

"Yes, yes, the way he moves and his eyes kinda wobble or something," she said, sounding sort of sympathetic.

Well, I said, he's always appeared uncomfortable in front of the cameras, and he's never been a good public speaker. But mentally ill? I don't think so. Not at all.

"Oh yes, yes," she said. "I know the signs. Seen it in my own family, I mean. He's got all the signs. I got the signs, too, my doctor says, so I know what I'm saying about that Dayton. I'm having treatment—pills and all."

Now that I believe.

There were a few other wacko calls last week, but I won't repeat that kind of language in your Sunday family newspaper. Meanwhile, a little advice: When the moon goes full Tuesday, stay out of the moonlight. I hear it causes some people to tip a few degrees off plumb.