Democracy not served in Moorhead

As one of the candidates who was under consideration for the open Ward 2 seatl, I would like to talk about the process for filling the vacancy, which has left a bad taste in the mouths of many residents of the ward.

Process not in law.

The first problem is with the law for replacement of a vacated seat. There isn't one. There was almost no guidance on appointments in the City Charter. The application process is pretty clear, but as the city attorney repeatedly said, the charter is silent on the method the council could take to select a member to fill the vacancy. Developing a transparent and rigorous process should be a priority for the councilors who are working on city government reform.

The method of selection of the replacement the council ultimately used was a larger problem. All communication that the candidates received said that the matter would be decided on the Dec. 12. We also read the memo from the city attorney which said that there should be an opportunity to speak before the council on December 5th, and then the list would be narrowed down from there. When candidates appeared on Monday night, expecting to speak on our own behalf, we found that the process we had been told was not the actual process, and anyhow, was being thrown out the window.

Quick and quiet

This became clear from the start of the meeting. Several council members decided to push for the quickest and quietest method of naming the replacement for councilman Jim Haney that they could possibly come up with. The quickest, and perhaps a much fairer method of naming a replacement - one which also had precedent in the City Council - would have been simply to name the second place vote earner in the most recent election, John Rowell, to the seat. But several council members clearly came into the meeting with no intention of doing this either. Instead, these members, led by council members Steve Gehrtz and Mike Hulett, neither of whom live in Ward 2, pushed for a simple, single up or down vote.

So much for transparency

And with that, transparency and public input was completely dispensed with. They later both voted for the eventual winner of the contest.

It should be made clear that Mayor Del Rae Williams and Council Member Heidi Durand argued for a slower process where the City Council could consider and potentially discuss the full list, or alternately cast votes for more than one candidate that they would like, for the purpose of narrowing down the list of 14 candidates before going to a final vote. But discussion of these alternatives was shut down long before it was complete, by the motion to give a simple up or down vote on all applicants. Durand, to her credit, voted against the motion and lost that vote.

No public input

There was no publicly recorded input from citizens from Ward 2, with the exception of Durand's vote. Council members claimed they had received several emails, but they were explicitly ensured that they wouldn't have to explain any reasoning, whatsoever for their votes. So as far as anyone knows, four council members came into the meeting with their minds already made up, perhaps having discussed it between themselves- though again, there is no way we could possibly know, because nothing was debated Monday except how to cast the vote as quickly as possibly. There was no opportunity for any sort of public comment on the process whatsoever, despite the fact that at least 14 ward residents were sitting in the audience, most of us candidates for the position.

In the end, four citizens of Moorhead, none of them residents of Ward 2, voted for the person who will represent the ward. Nothing about the process was transparent. Nothing about the reasoning for the vote was transparent. The 12 applicants for the position who received zero votes from the council did not even have a chance to speak.

Opaque and closed

By definition, this seat was not filled with even a modicum of democratic process. Fabian lives in the ward, but residents had no opportunity for input during this opaque and closed process. We have one incredibly popular representative on the city government, Durand, who was elected by a substantial majority in November, and now another who was selected by four people who don't even live in our ward.

I teach government for a living. I can say, as a political scientist, that the way the Majority on the City Council filled this vacancy does not meet even the loosest standards of democracy and popular government that we have a right to expect in this country, and in this city.