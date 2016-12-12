That was the drive that rallied the Bison from a late deficit, allowing them to beat the Redbirds 29-23 for their fourth straight national championship. It was stunning, given the circumstances. Illinois State quarterback Tre Roberson had gashed the Bison for a 58-yard TD run with 1:38 left, giving the Redbirds the lead and seemingly ended NDSU’s streak of national titles. But then Wentz made magic, with help from receiver RJ Urzendowski.

It took all of 61 seconds.

Wentz had a couple of other late drives that were massive in importance. One came earlier that same season in the second round of the playoffs, when he moved the Bison down the field late against South Dakota State and hit Urzendowski with a perfect pass for a winning touchdown. In his senior season, last year, Wentz engineered a frantic drive at the Fargodome against Northern Iowa that ended in a near-miraculous scoring catch by Darrius Shepherd in the back corner of the end zone.

But those two drives, too, were of the quick-strike variety — because they had to be. The one that broke SDSU’s heart was 8 plays, 76 yards, 2:24. Wentz’s drive against UNI was 10 plays, 79 yards, 1:55.

After Wentz led the Bison over Illinois State, I wrote a blog saying that quick six-play, 61 second drive was the greatest in NDSU’s football history. My thinking was that moving the ball downfield that quickly with a national title on the line trumped anything else the Bison had done.

You can read the rest of this story by clicking here.