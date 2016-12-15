This is Houston’s first year at the Harrisonburg, Va., school and he has the Dukes in the Football Championship Subdivision semifinals. They’ll play North Dakota State on Friday at the Fargodome.

“I think our kids are ready to play,” Houston said.

The game’s winner goes to Frisco, Texas, for the national championship game Jan. 7, 2017.

Listen to the entire interview here (and find out if Houston was the one who decided to play JMU’s pregame video at the Fargodome).