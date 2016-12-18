A legend, a friend passes

It's an interesting story of how Bright went from a reluctant judge to the longest serving judge in the history of the United States Eighth Circuit. In 1965, Bright was on a family trip to Washington D.C., when his wife Fritzie asked him to talk to his close friend North Dakota U.S. Senator Quentin Burdick about a judgeship. In 1960, Bright brought John F. Kennedy to Fargo to campaign for Burdick. Myron said to his wife, "What the Hell do I want to be a judge for?"

To which Fritzie replied, "Because I want a live husband, not a dead trial lawyer."

So Myron talked to Burdick about it. The problem was, the next appointment was supposed to come from South Dakota, meaning a recommendation from U.S. Senator George McGovern. However, U.S. Senator Robert Kennedy announced he was going to run against President Lyndon Johnson, and McGovern supported Kennedy. Johnson was furious, so he took away McGovern's chance to recommend a new judge, and gave it to Burdick. Then Burdick recommended Bright to President Johnson, Johnson nominated him, and he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 1968.

Judge Bright was always looking to see if the lower courts missed something. One of those cases involved James Dean Walker, who was found guilty of murder, sentenced to death, and then life in prison. Bright was convinced Walker was framed. It took five years, but Judge Bright got that conviction overturned, and Walker released from prison. Every year at Christmas time, a grateful Walker would call Myron to express his gratitude and appreciation.

In another case, someone received life in prison without parole for seven minor infractions. Judge Bright called that cruel and unusual punishment, and got that sentence reduced. In a case called Green v. McDonnell Douglas, Judge Bright issued a landmark ruling that employers cannot refuse to hire someone because of improper reasons, such as race, gender, or disability. He was also outspoken against the tougher sentences given to Native Americans versus other Americans for the same crimes.

Whether in the classroom or the courtroom, Judge Bright taught us a lot about justice, integrity, compassion, and common sense.