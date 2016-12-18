It's true what they say about coaches

I was a fair athlete for a skinny kid. I played church league baseball, but wasn't good enough to make the team at New Britain, Conn.'s, Pulaski High School. I was too small for the great football squad Eaton was building. (He was football coach, too.) I could not measure up with the basketball team that was on its way to compete for the state championship.

Coach Eaton had a better idea. "Can you run?" he asked me and my equally skinny friend, Lenny. "You know how to run, don't you? I want you two out for indoor track. Got it?"

We got it.

By our senior season—three years of Eaton's coaching—I had set a school record in the 600 yard run in winter indoor competition, and was one of the state's top five 440 yard run competitors on the spring outdoor track. (That was pre-metric days. Today the quarter mile (440) is the 400 meter sprint.) My indoor 600 record stood for several years. My 440 outdoor success helped carry the team to the top of the 1964 Eastern Sectionals that brought together all the Class A teams in eastern Connecticut. Stiff competition.

It was Eaton's doing. He pushed me to what I thought was my limit. It wasn't. He knew I could do better, and I did because of his faith in me, and because of his fierce focus on conditioning, technique and mental preparation. I often dreaded track practice. It could be brutal. But I worked every day because nothing compared with the exhilaration of breaking the tape a half-second ahead of the guy who was supposed to be faster than me. And of seeing Coach Eaton at the finish, stopwatch in hand, smiling and nodding my way as he read the winning time.

My brother-in-law played football for Eaton. In the obit tribute postings, Mike Nolan remembers how the coach's words resonated in his life through the years. "Everyone gets knocked down," Eaton said, "it only matters what you do next."

Some people don't hold much stock in a coach's aphorisms. Others are outright disdainful of what they see as the mythologies of team spirit, athletic competition and inspirational coaches. Well, those folks likely have never been there, never experienced the life-changing lessons of how to win honorably and lose graciously.

I never again saw Coach Eaton after graduation day in 1964. But after more than 50 years, his words, his example, his inspiration are still with me. His death at age 83 reminds of how one coach, one teacher, one mentor can change lives.