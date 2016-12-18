Compassionate community reflected in work of YWCA

It was a significant beginning to an wonderful program that over the years has helped more than 1,800 women and their families get back on their feet. For the majority of the women the first step in their journey is escaping domestic violence; the second step is to begin rebuilding their lives independent of their abusers.

During the time of rebuilding, no one specific type of support figures more into their ability to put the past behind them and move forward than having a safe and decent place to live. Having a home for themselves and their children frees them to tackle the hard work of recreating their lives. To that end, they have the additional help of YWCA programs, everything from counseling to life skills training and job placement.

The generosity of the Lyngstads came to mind this past week with Forum reporter Wendy Reuer's article about a cooperative permanent supportive housing project to be undertaken by the YWCA and the Lutheran Church of the Cross of West Fargo. This week, as Christmas, 2016, is upon us, the story seems particularly relevant. After all, Mary and Joseph were "those people" who had no place to stay.

When the YWCA got started in 1906 (officially incorporated in 1909), the need the organization filled was providing rooms for young women coming from farms into town to go to business school or college or to work. The women needed a clean place with a good reputation. And they got it. It wasn't until 1977 that the YW bought an old sorority house and began its shelter program in earnest. By then the need to support women fleeing domestic abuse had dented public consciousness and was changing the YW's emphasis for housing. Although good people always had deplored men who hit their wives and children, society had not been inclined to identify such violence as crime. Instead it was a family problem—unfortunate to be sure—but best left to the family.

Over the past 40 years, the cities of Fargo, Moorhead, and West Fargo have come a long way in understanding the toll domestic violence takes on communities. Nothing points that up more than the decision by Rev. Joel Baranko, head pastor of the Lutheran Church of the Cross, to approach the YWCA about using land owned by the church for permanent supportive housing for women and children remaking their lives after fleeing domestic abuse.

It's important to pause a moment and affirm the admirable things that decision says about Rev, Baranko and his church. It's also important to note what Rev. Baranko's overture says about the YWCA, its long, exceptional local history, and its contributions to the health and wellbeing of our area.

The new project will add 30 units to the 32 units of supportive housing the YWCA already owns or leases. Interestingly, 16 of those existing units are leased from a religious order, the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary. As YWCA Cass Clay CEO Erin Prochnow was quoted in Reuer's article, "[W]e've had a partnership with churches already in place, which is why working with Church of the Cross makes so much sense. We know it works."

The ongoing problem of domestic violence is disheartening, and yet, Prochnow says her job has given her a "front row seat" to the compassionate and caring community all around us, and it's pretty amazing. In the countdown to Christmas, we can be grateful for the generosity of people in this place we call home and pleased to do our part.