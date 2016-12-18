Cookies, coffee, banking

(Note to self: idea for an entrepreneur marketing cell phones to senior citizens: make one with a rotary dial on it! Twenty first century and retro at the same time).

I enjoy walking into a bank and always have. It started back in my Minnesota childhood when I had my first bank account after getting my Minneapolis Star paper route. I could walk into the Minnetonka State Bank with my few dollars and quarters, along with my passbook, and hand it to Mr. Labeau through the metal cage. He would write the amount down in my book and I'd walk out a happy young man with a savings account. A savings account meant having money to buy 10 cent Superman, Batman and Turok, Son of Stone comic books and occasionally stepping up from the usual nickel Coca Cola at the drug store soda fountain to the 10-cent glass with a shot of real cherry syrup. Man, that was living!

One of my first major purchases (meaning something over a dollar) was buying a switchblade knife that my friend Mark's older brother had smuggled back from a trip to Mexico. I only wanted it because of how cool it was flipping open with the press of a button. I had recently seen West Side Story. Still my favorite, and I think perfect movie musical; I liked the switchblade knife fight between Bernardo of the Sharks and Riff of the Jets, although I knew I would never take the knife out of my room and even there, had to hide it away in my closet. The knife's spring broke the same week I bought it and I threw it away never telling the story until this column.

To this day, I've never been in a fight nor wanted to, but I have been in a number of musicals over the years. But now you've gotten me off track when I'm trying to talk banking.

When my family moved to Fargo in 1968 I applied for my first checking account at one of the two local banks I still use today because I think they are the most generous corporate citizen financial institutions in Fargo. Now, that's good enough reason alone to use and trust them. But there's also a bonus. And it is easily availed to customers willing to walk in the door.

I'm talking cookies. Not just any cookies. No Keebler. No Nabisco. Not a single pre-packaged good. These are a fresh baked and a yummy assortment, my friends. If you get into the bank at the right time you can still detect that fresh out of the oven bouquet. (Unless they have a secret "cookie aroma" air freshener, I'm certain they have a secret oven in the back room next to their secret banking stuff). And, I probably shouldn't tell you this, but there's coffee as well. Even decaf right alongside the cookies.

My pal, columnist Jim Shaw, and I both use these banks and eat their cookies. We've compared notes with one another in a number of discussions we've had about what is the defining nature of man, is there life after death, and Snickerdoodles vs Oatmeal Raisin. We disagree on our favorite cookie but are in hearty solidarity about our appreciation for our banking bakery service.

So, I'm committed to walking into my American bank with a little bit of sugary heaven and a styro cup of joe as incentive. You may not know this but they don't have this in the Middle East. I think it's why ISIS hates us.

What a pleasure it is to bank with folks who think enough of you by signaling "Hey, friend, how about a cookie?" As local author Marc deCelle might observe, "How Fargo of you!" I'd add, "How Fargo of you...and with chocolate chips, to boot"!