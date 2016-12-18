Remembering the stories of Christmas

My mom said she now had guardianship papers on us kids and if something happened to her we would move to Iowa to live with my aunt and uncle. I was petrified of losing my mom. A few days before Christmas we had no decorations up in our home. One evening the doorbell rang. Into our house, walked a gal from church with a tree and more decorations than I could ever imagine. On Christmas Day, the doorbell rang again and when we opened the door there were gifts from Santa (my sister and I knew they were from our neighbors across the street).

That Christmas began to form my heart for those in need of encouragement and hope. That Christmas taught me that God is near when fear is high.

What story is God trying to write in your life this Christmas? And what role are you playing? Are you like King Herod, full of fear and distrust? Are you like Mary, full of faith? Are you like Joseph, full of humble obedience and courage? Are you like the manager of the inn, who missed the whole point and never made room for the Son of God? Are you like the wise men, determined to make your life count for something far greater than wealth and well-being? Are you like the shepherds, once convinced that you would always be on the outside looking in but now rejoicing in God's invitation?

Is your heart open to God's leading this Christmas? Are you seeking Him or satisfied with the status quo? Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year; even if you are grieving the loss of a friend or family member; even if 2016 is a year you can't wait to move on from. Because the story of Christmas is the promise of hope. The more difficult your 2016 has been, the greater the story God can write. The angel in Luke 2 gave us a life-changing truth "Do not be afraid, I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people." "All" includes you and me. You are eligible to receive the greatest gift ever given:

"A Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord." Will you open this gift? Will you experience this gift this Christmas? God bless you. See you next Sunday.